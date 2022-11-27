Steve McQueen: Man on the Edge

Not Available

Abandoned by his father, he was a reform school kid with nothing going for him and a giant chip on his shoulder. He joined the Marines, but never stayed far from trouble. Then he discovered acting - and the woman who would be with him for most of his meteoric career. He was Steve McQueen, one of Hollywood's highest paid stars - and one of its most difficult, most rebellious and, when he wished, most charming. His story is told with film clips from his greatest performances, including The Magnificent Seven, Love With The Proper Stranger, The Cincinnati Kid, The Reivers, The Great Escape, The Thomas Crown Affair, and Bullitt. Also shown are home movies - and the recollections of those who knew him best, including Steve's first wife, Neile McQueen Toffel and their children, Terri and Chad, fellow actors Chuck Norris, Karl Malden, Don Gordon, as well as directors, producers, agents and the racing buddies who saw it all happen. Narrated by James Coburn.