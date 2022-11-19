Steve Morse Band: Live in Baden-Baden

Not Available

After forming the Dixie Dregs at the University of Miami, Steve won Overall Best Guitarist from Guitar Player/Magazine's Readers Poll five consecutive years in a row (1982-1986) and was then moved to their Gallery of Greats and removed from contention in order to give other guitar players a chance. He has received many Grammy nominations, both for his work with the Dregs and as a solo artist. He has worked with dozens of famous guitarists of various musical genres, and been a member of the Dregs, Kansas, Living Loud, and (of course) Deep Purple. These performances come from 1990, a few years before he joined Deep Purple, when he was touring with the Steve Morse Band, a trio that included bassist extraordinaire Dave LaRue, and drummer Van Romaine. The DVD features two concerts culled from the vaults of the German television program Ohne Filter Show.