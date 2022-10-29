Not Available

How did a college drop-out with a drug and alcohol problem use a home video camera to become an international icon of bad behavior? Don't Try This At Home presents Steve-O: The Early Years, a documentary full of footage that censors would never allow on television. Follow Steve-O through his childhood skateboarding and drug-dealing days, first life-threatening stunts, time in the circus and, ultimately, international stardom. You will not believe what a buttnut this guy really is.