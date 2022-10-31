Not Available

Steve + Sky

  • Drama
  • Comedy
  • Romance

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Steve + Sky is a story about two struggling teenagers who are trying to find their own place in the world. He is a small-time crook recently released from prison and she is a prostitute craving some love and affection. They find each other in an obscure part of Gent. Jean-Claude is responsible for their meeting ; he is also an ex-inmate who has just traded the low-life crime scene for life as a pimp. Will their love survive?

Cast

Delfine BafortSky
Johan HeldenberghJean-Claude
Wine DierickxNikita
Titus De VoogdtSteve

