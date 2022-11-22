Steve Smith: Drumset Technique / History of the U.S. Beat

Not Available

Drumset Technique (Disc One): Steve explains hand and foot technique in unprecedented detail and gets to the core of what drummers need to know in order to improve their feel and technical skills. Segments include: Hand Technique; Foot Technique; The Art of Practice; Exercises, Licks, and Phrases; Independence / Interdependence; and Implied Metric Modulations; plus four extended solo drum pieces. History of the U.S. Beat (Disc Two): With the help of an all-star band, Steve explains the evolution of the drumset in U.S. music, how the drumset was first used in all the major styles, and how closely related all the styles are. Segments include: Early New Orleans Jazz; Big Band; Bebop; Rhythm and Blues; Country; Blues; Gospel; Rock 'n' Roll; Funk; and Jazz/Rock.