Not Available

Full performances of all seven songs from Alien Love Secrets. The performance features Steve's power trio of Robbie Harrington on bass, Chris Frazier on drums, and of course Steve himself on guitar. This unique performance video format allows you a special view into both Steve's guitar playing, as well as the creative musical mood and aura of each song. Featured songs include: Juice Die To Live and the grand finale power guitar ballad Tender Surrender.