Steve Vai: Visual Sound Theories

Visual Sound Theories consistes of orchestral music and other rich compostional pieces that Steve has written. Vai was commissioned to compose an hour of music for the Metropole Orkest in Holland but ended up putting together an exceptional two hours of quality work. The first CD of this double disc masterpiece has Steve conducting while the second CD contains conpositions of him playing guitar with the Orchestra. This new album is sure to impress the masses as it highlights some of Steve Vai's best work.