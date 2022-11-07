Not Available

The captaincy of the Australian Cricket Team is the country's most prestigious sporting position. It is a role Steve Waugh has made his own. With his skill at the crease, leadership in the field and off-field diplomacy, he has assumed the mantle worn so well by his legendary predecessors. Now he talks about his career. The World Cup in England, the Ashes victories and Test campaigns at home and abroad. Australia's most enduring one-day cricketer gives a rare insight into the great innings, the triumphs and disappointments.