Steve Waugh: A Perfect Day

In a career defining moment that silenced his critics and thrilled a nation, Steve Waugh's unforgettable last ball century on the second day of the Fifth Test against a resurrected England in the 2002/03 Ashes contest placed him in the league of world cricket greats. Following weeks of speculation about his future as the captain of the seemingly unbeatable Australian Cricket Team, Waugh stepped up to the crease to the deafening applause of a capacity crowd at the Sydney Cricket Ground. The 37 year-old reached 95 with one over to go and finally took four runs off the last ball of the day to the chanting and cheering of more than 40,000 spectators and over 2.1 million viewers of the live telecast. Join Steve Waugh as he provides insightful commentary to one of the most significant innings in cricket history. His incredible performance is captured in this celebration of one of Australia's finest sporting heroes and his one PERFECT DAY.