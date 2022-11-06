Steve Wiley : the motion picture

Not Available

Steve is a gay Mancunian fashion guru. He has his own fashion based television show, Wiley-vision, the most popular English-language show of its kind outside of England. After he disgraces himself in front of his Wiley-vision fan base, he is ruined in English speaking Europe. He decides that in his quest for worldwide fame, he will move to San-Francisco and reinvent himself. Accompanying him to the US is Lutz, his former assistant's assistant. Lutz is the only person left in his circle that still believes in Steve's greatness. Steve goes through one reinvention of himself after another, ultimately straying to areas far removed from his own self. Perhaps when Steve finds an activity that he truly does love, he will also find that über-fame he so desperately desires.