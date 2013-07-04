Not Available

Steve Winwood: Live at Estival Jazz 2013

  • Music

Steve Winwood Live At Estival Jazz, Piazza della Riforma Lugano, Switzerland on 04.07.2013 Steve Winwood, Hammond,g,voc Paul Booth,s,fl,voc Richard Bailey, dr Cafe DaSilva, perc Jose Neto,g 01 - Rainmaker (8.02) 02 - I'm a Man (8.29) 03 - Fly (9.05) 04 - Can't Find My Way Home (5.28) 05 - Had To Cry Today (7.20) 06 - Low Spark of High Heeled Boys (7.42) > 07 - Light Up or Leave Me Alone (19.47) > 08 - Higher Love (6.32) 09 - Keep On Running (4.17) Encore: 10 - Dear Mr. Fantasy (8.29) 11 - Gimme Some Lovin' (6.33)

