Steve Winwood: Live at Estival Jazz 2013

Steve Winwood Live At Estival Jazz, Piazza della Riforma Lugano, Switzerland on 04.07.2013 Steve Winwood, Hammond,g,voc Paul Booth,s,fl,voc Richard Bailey, dr Cafe DaSilva, perc Jose Neto,g 01 - Rainmaker (8.02) 02 - I'm a Man (8.29) 03 - Fly (9.05) 04 - Can't Find My Way Home (5.28) 05 - Had To Cry Today (7.20) 06 - Low Spark of High Heeled Boys (7.42) > 07 - Light Up or Leave Me Alone (19.47) > 08 - Higher Love (6.32) 09 - Keep On Running (4.17) Encore: 10 - Dear Mr. Fantasy (8.29) 11 - Gimme Some Lovin' (6.33)