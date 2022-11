Not Available

Blurring the lines between country and pop, Steven Curtis Chapman has used his songwriting skill and unique sound to bring spiritual music to millions of fans. This collection features 10 of Chapman's most beloved music videos. Included are "Let Us Pray," "When Love Takes You In," "Dive," "More to This Life," the previously unreleased "Live Out Loud" and more, plus a bonus behind-the-scenes look at the making of "Live Out Loud."