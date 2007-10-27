Steven & Maureen’s Wedding – October 27, 2007

Not Available

An experiment in re-ordering one kind of information turned into something having to do with the power the material has over the maker once I tried to get another kind of information to conform to that same order. A set of transparent corrections forced the movie to behave, but the reckless spontaneity of the footage and the acceptance of my failure laid bare nevertheless make obvious the foolishness of the endeavor to begin with. A home movie of my cousin’s wedding. (Mark Toscano)