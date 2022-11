Not Available

4½ is a mini-album by Steven Wilson, released on 22 January 2016. It collects songs that were written during the sessions for the previous two studio albums, Hand. Cannot. Erase. and The Raven That Refused to Sing (And Other Stories). The closing track is a new version of “Don’t Hate Me”, sung as a duet with Ninet Tayeb. * DTS HD Master Audio 5.1 * 96/24 5.1 LPCM * 96/24 Stereo LPCM