Not Available

This is the fourth solo studio album by Steven Wilson. The album was released on 27 February 2015 through Kscope. The album was recorded in September 2014 at AIR Studios, London, UK. The album is written from a female perspective, and the concept and story are inspired by the case of Joyce Carol Vincent, where a woman living in a large city dies in her apartment and no one misses her for over three years, despite her having family and friends. * DTS 5.1 Master Audio * 96/24 5.1 LPCM * 96/24 Stereo LPCM