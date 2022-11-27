Steven Wilson: Home Invasion - In Concert at the Royal Albert Hall

Not Available

In March of 2018, Steven Wilson played a sell-out three night residency at one of the world's most iconic venues: London's Royal Albert Hall. Coming at the tail end of a lengthy European tour, these concerts were the crowning achievement of an incredible seven-month period that began with the release of Wilson's fifth album, To The Bone. This release is put together from footage filmed on the final night of that run. Multiple cameras from every conceivable angle in the auditorium and on the stage, and the sound has been specially mixed by Steven in both 5.1 surround sound and stereo.