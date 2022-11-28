Not Available

“My fifth record is in many ways inspired by the hugely ambitious progressive pop records that I loved in my youth (think Peter Gabriel’s So, Kate Bush’s Hounds of Love, Talk Talk’s Colour of Spring and Tears for Fears’ Seeds of Love). Lyrically, the album’s eleven tracks veer from the paranoid chaos of the current era in which truth can apparently be a flexible notion, observations of the everyday lives of refugees, terrorists and religious fundamentalists, and a welcome shot of some of the most joyous wide-eyed escapism I’ve created in my career so far. Something for all the family!”– Steven Wilson * 96/24 high resolution stereo mix * 96/24 high resolution instrumental mix * 96/24 high resolution 5.1 surround sound mix * Pariah video * Song of I video * "Ask Me Nicely - The Making of To the Bone", 85 minute documentary shot by Lasse Hoile over a period of 3 months