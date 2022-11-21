Not Available

Director, Umut Gunduz, is Stevie's brother. Whilst Stevie served his last prison sentence to date, the two made contact again after many years silent. It wasn't long before they both began to talk of their childhoods and it was then that Umut suggested the making of a film to Stevie. Having never really grown up together, Umut attempts to discover his brother through the medium of film. As he collects the footage and sifts through hours of family home video, he learns more and more about Stevie and begins to piece the young man together for himself, telling a complex story of guilt and misguided choices that inevitably lead to a life of crime, violence and separation.