Not Available

Stevie Nicks: Live in Chicago

  • Music
  • Documentary

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

This Bluray features Nicks' October 25, 2007 Soundstage performance. The Bluray features special guest Vanessa Carlton for whom Nicks provided backing vocals on her 2007 album Heroes & Thieves. The first lady of Fleetwood Mac, Stevie Nicks performs her classic rock hits as well songs from her acclaimed solo albums on LIVE IN CHICAGO. Recorded in 2007 before a crowd of adoring fans, these Soundstage sessions feature Nicks at her most engaging, offering mesmerizing versions of "Rhiannon," "Landslide," "Dreams," and many more.

Cast

View Full Cast >

Images