Not Available

Legendary rocker and bluesman Stevie Ray Vaughan performs with the band Double Trouble in two influential shows, in 1982 and again in 1985, at the Montreux Rock Festival. Concert footage is mixed with a documentary on Vaughan. Catch Vaughan performing such tunes as "Hide Away," "Rude Mood," "Pride and Joy," "Love Struck Baby," "Dirty Pool," "Give Me Back My Wig," "Ain't Gone 'n' Give Up on Love" and "Collins Shuffle."