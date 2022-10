Not Available

This is a live recording of Stevie Ray Vaughan's first concert in Japan in 1985, accompanied by longtime stalwarts Double Trouble. He had by that time risen above his personal demons and was completely concentrated on his music. The audience was swept off their feet with his amazing guitar fireworks. The show included versions of 'Texas Flood', 'Voodoo Chile', 'Love Struck Baby', 'Cold Shot' and others.