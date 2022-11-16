Not Available

Song List 1. “Pride & Joy” (Montreux 1982) 2. “Texas Flood” (Montreux 1982) 3. “Cold Shot” (Montreux 1985 with Johnny Copeland) 4. “Scuttle Buttin’” (Montreux 1985) 5. “Say What!” (Montreux 1985) 6. “Love Struck Baby” (El Mocambo – Toronto 1983) 7. “Voodoo Chile (Slight Return)” (El Mocambo – Toronto 1983) 8. “Tightrope” (Austin 1989) “Riviera Paradise” (Austin 1989) 9. “Crossfire” (Austin 1989) 10. “The House is Rockin’” (Austin) STEVIE RAY VAUGHAN LIVE: PLAY HARD & FLOOR IT! showcases the guitar master’s career with some of his finest performances caught on tape.