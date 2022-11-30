Stevie Wonder: A Night Of Wonder Live in London

Not Available

Live release that features the amazing genius of Stevie Wonder, presented in an intimate concert setting for the BBC in 1995. By the time of this show, Wonder had already enjoyed an astonishing and visionary career - first as `Little Stevie,' Motown prodigy, then as a musical adventurer in Funk and electronics. A master of both the romantic radio ballad and mature, hard-hitting dance music, Stevie shows the BBC audience every side of his enormous talent. In songs from across his multi-faceted career: `Higher Ground,' `Superstition,' `My Cherie Amour,' `Signed, Sealed, Delivered,' `You Are The Sunshine of My Life' and `I Just Called to Say I Love You,' among others. In this performance, Stevie reminds us of the soulful emotion and musical dexterity that have made him one of the most fascinating artists of our time. Immortal.