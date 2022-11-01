Stevie Wonder: Live At Last

Not Available

LIVE AT LAST was filmed at the O2 in the London during 'A Wonder Summer's Night' tour in 2008, his first tour in over a decade which sold over 120, 000 tickets in the UK alone. The track list traces a lifetime of innovation and accomplishment stretching from Wonder's teens with "My Cherie Amour" and "Signed, Sealed, Delivered I'm Yours" as well as iconic hits that redefined pop and R&B music, including "Superstition," "Higher Ground," "Living For the City," "You Are the Sunshine of My Life" and "I Wish," while reaching into his classic albums for such enduring fan favorites as "All I Do," "Overjoyed" and "Knocks Me Off My Feet..."