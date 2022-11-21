Stewardesses

Not Available

Claire Castel and Lola Rêve, two beautiful, young air hostesses, will use all their charms so your first class flight will be filled with nothing but pleasure. Tired by their daily routine which doesn't give them the slightest thrill anymore, and driven by their insatiable thirst for adventure and sexual encounters, Claire & Lola can't wait to come and make their partners come too, dressed in their sexy uniforms, with their stockings and high heels that are sure to attract rich, powerful businessmen.