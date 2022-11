Not Available

Goplakrishnan (Jagadish), a resident of Hindustan Colony is an educated youth, who works as a newspaper boy. Along with his bunch of friends Gopalakrishnan becomes a candidate and wins the election with stunning majority. Gopalakrishnan starts performing in his own capacity and announces free policing system and cleansing the law and order. Mohammed Iqbal (Siddique), a young dynamic police officer is assigned the task of cleaning up the capital city, who arrests goons.