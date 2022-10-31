Not Available

Stick 'Em Up! is a captivating film that explores the little-known world of wheat pasting, an inner-city art form that's as provocative as it is misunderstood. Documentary filmmaker Alex Luster delves into the minds and motivations behind some of Houston's most notorious guerilla street artists, capturing the lifespan of their art... conception, creation, placement and - ultimately - removal by the city's abatement enforcement. With commentary by legendary street artists and top local law enforcement officials, Stick 'Em Up! is a gritty, street-smart documentary that reveals the secret truth behind the prolific images you see every day - in cities all across the nation. Stick 'Em Up! was created by a team of talented Houston artists. A two-decade veteran of the Houston street art scene, GONZO247 worked as a Stick 'Em Up! producer and award-winning screenwriter Tony Reyes helped craft the story.