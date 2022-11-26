Stickfighter

Not Available

D.E.A. Agent John Lambert (Kely McClung) fights the powerful drug cartels on a daily basis. But when his partner is killed in a violent shoot-out, Lambert needs some time away from the job to cope. Unfortunately, trouble has followed him and he quickly finds himself on the run from a drug boss seeking revenge. Wherever Lambert goes, dead bodies pile up. Wanted for questioning, Lambert is actively pursued by the police. Trying frantically to protect his dead partner's sister and seeking help from a wild Viet Nam vet named Mule (Jim Mitchum), Lambert begins a one man war against the cartels.