Sticks and Stones: An Exploration of the Blair Witch Legend

Delving deeper into the mystery of the legendary Blair Witch and the disappearance of the three student filmmakers in The Blair Witch Project, Sticks and Stones closely examines the evidence of the case. Josh's car, the backpack with the film canisters found under a house in the woods on an archeological dig, and the actual student film footage are all investigated in an effort to illuminate what is scientifically unexplainable. Including interviews with those involved in the Blair Witch sensation, this compelling exploration attempts to unlock the truth about this bizarre phenomenon. Some think it's a hoax, others believe it's the work of the Blair Witch. Only one thing is certain: the three young filmmakers went into the woods and are still missing...