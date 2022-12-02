Sticky Toffee Pudding

Not Available

Following the death of his best friend, 17-year-old Shelby struggles to readjust back into life at boarding school until popular girl Lilibet decides to take him under her wing. With the aid of her reckless and wealthy group of friends, Shelby finds himself reintroduced to a fast moving world of parties, sex and drugs – but with life after school quickly approaching and his unresolved grief threatening to pull him under, Shelby finds himself dealing with a lot more than he bargained for.