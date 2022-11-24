Not Available

Kelly is riding the gamut of emotions as she moves from a weekend of passion to finding herself at a funeral home mourning the loss of her fiancé, Mikey. As friends and family gather, the question on everyone's mind is what really happened to him? Mikey's boss suspects that foul play may be involved and questions if Kelly and her best friend, Liz, are not behind it all. Things only escalate from there as the whole cast of characters come to learn just how many secrets there really are in everyone's closets.