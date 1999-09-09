A young woman with no strong religious beliefs, Frankie Paige begins having strange and violent experiences, showing signs of the wounds that Jesus received when crucified. When the Vatican gets word of Frankie's situation, a high-ranking cardinal requests that the Rev. Andrew Kiernan investigate her case. Soon Kiernan realizes that very sinister forces are at work, and tries to rescue Frankie from the entity that is plaguing her.
|Patricia Arquette
|Frankie Paige
|Gabriel Byrne
|Father Andrew Kiernan
|Jonathan Pryce
|Cardinal Daniel Houseman
|Nia Long
|Donna Chadway
|Thomas Kopache
|Father Durning
|Rade Serbedzija
|Marion Petrocelli
