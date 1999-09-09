1999

Stigmata

  • Horror
  • Thriller

September 9th, 1999

FGM Entertainment

A young woman with no strong religious beliefs, Frankie Paige begins having strange and violent experiences, showing signs of the wounds that Jesus received when crucified. When the Vatican gets word of Frankie's situation, a high-ranking cardinal requests that the Rev. Andrew Kiernan investigate her case. Soon Kiernan realizes that very sinister forces are at work, and tries to rescue Frankie from the entity that is plaguing her.

Cast

Patricia ArquetteFrankie Paige
Gabriel ByrneFather Andrew Kiernan
Jonathan PryceCardinal Daniel Houseman
Nia LongDonna Chadway
Thomas KopacheFather Durning
Rade SerbedzijaMarion Petrocelli

