It's the summer after high school graduation, and four buddies from an upscale Queens, New York neighborhood hatch a plan to meet the hot ladies from their favorite videos. All it will take is a kidnapping, a phony video set and a few lies. What could possibly go wrong? Almost everything, as they quickly discover. Jason Hurt, Tyler Ham Pong, Rich Child and Dan Shaked star, along with several real-life video hotties.