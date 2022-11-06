Not Available

In 1988, with the release of FILTHY HABITS, Billabong changed the surf video forever. Raw and unapologetic, FILTHY HABITS presented the untouchable Billabong team in a revolutionary formula that simply featured kick-ass surfing cut tightly to kick-ass music. Twenty-one years later… Occy’s still ripping, bands like T.S.O.L. and Social Distortion are still rockin' hard, and Billabong hasn't changed their filthy habits one bit... the result? STILL FILTHY is born! Sit back and enjoy this historic ride into the future as the Billabong team takes you up, over, down under, and around the world. Featuring surfing by Andy Irons, Taj Burrow, Joel Parkinson, Dave Rastovich, Wade Goodall, Torrey Meister, Shane Dorian, TJ Barron, Sterling Spencer, Laurie Towner, Tamaroa McComb, Granger Larsen, Kolohe Andino and of course the legend himself, Occy.