Not Available

Still Game - Live at the Hydro

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    When Jack is faced with the dilemma of attending his daughter's vow renewal in Canada, he decides to embrace new technology - Boaby the barman's tablet - in an attempt to be there from the comfort of The Clansman. However, Victor's promise to be a supportive wing man backfires while Isa tries her best to hold her tongue. Meanwhile Winston needs a new leg thanks to an incident at the canal, Isa's mushroom soup needs a new recipe, Navid has money in mind at the live shows, while Tam and Boaby face a battle of wills against each other.

    Cast

    View Full Cast >

    Images