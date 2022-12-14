Still Game - Live at the Hydro

Not Available

When Jack is faced with the dilemma of attending his daughter's vow renewal in Canada, he decides to embrace new technology - Boaby the barman's tablet - in an attempt to be there from the comfort of The Clansman. However, Victor's promise to be a supportive wing man backfires while Isa tries her best to hold her tongue. Meanwhile Winston needs a new leg thanks to an incident at the canal, Isa's mushroom soup needs a new recipe, Navid has money in mind at the live shows, while Tam and Boaby face a battle of wills against each other.