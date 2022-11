Not Available

Ford Kiernan and Greg Hemphill are back and reviving their much loved characters Jack Jarvis and Victor McDade for the first time in years! They've not been seen on the small screen since a Hogmanay special in January 2008, but this year sees a full reunion of the original television cast as Jack and Victor are reunited alongside other Still Game favourites Winston, Isa, Tam, Navid, and Bobby.