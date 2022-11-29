Not Available

Still Here, Still Walking is a diary film about the contradictions that the filmmaker continues to face as an activist struggling between mental health issues and political work. It goes from her experience as a naive art student from a school founded by the Marcoses to her participation in the mass movement, which eventually overlaps with conflicts with her family, her studies, her organizations, and herself, ending in a wavering “revolutionary optimism”. While the work is mostly self-reflections, it is an attempt to view these subjective emotional experiences through impersonal and political lens. It delves not just into the psyche of the self, but also of the depressed and deprived masses who, despite it all, continue to seek out an alternative to this rotten system and build a better life grounded in communal support.