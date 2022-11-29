Still Loaf with Guitar

Not Available

The idea of this film was to make a movie still life in which only the paint moved. I made fifty or so paintings using the same template, a still life of a loaf of bread and a tiny guitar, and the only difference between the images is the color choice and the texture of the paint. The choice of images was a mild joke referring to the many 19th century still life paintings featuring bread. It was also, along with Spin Cycle, one of my bread films. I was having a two-man show at a gallery in Brooklyn with a painter who only painted butter. Our show was called “Bread and Butter Works.” - Jeff Scher