Still Making Moonshine

    Documentary filmmaker Kelly L. Riley returns to the mountains of North Carolina and discovers more than just whiskey being bootlegged. Jim Tom smiths a still from a roll of copper at his creek-side camp. In a dry county thick with prying eyes and tee-totalers, Jim Tom slips around making a run of moonshine. Jerry Jumper and William Bird explain how the old spirit allies of the Cherokee, "the little people", still live in the near by woods and streams. As a feature length sequel to the critically acclaimed short documentary "Moonshine", "Still Making Moonshine" is a drunken tale of lost language, severed limbs, buried shine and blackouts. Have a taste of bootleg whiskey and Jesus, "140 proof."

