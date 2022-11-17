Still Night, Still Light

Not Available

When night falls, three characters from different generations reveal their innermost secrets. Three people from different cultures and, more importantly, different generations – Eliane, Romes and Pablo – decide to take action in their lives before it’s too late. Recognized for her short films (Le futur proche, La ronde), Sophie Goyette scrupulously chronicles the quest of three protagonists who have reached a turning point in their personal journey. For her first feature, she delivers a meditative work steeped in the universal questions of human nature.