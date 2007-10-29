2007

His legacy as a military genius is widely renowned. Now, in Still Standing: The Stonewall Jackson Story, his legacy as a man of resolute Christian character is captured in this revealing documentary. Through stunning High Definition videography and expert narrative, Still Standing traces the life of Stonewall Jackson - from his orphaned childhood, to the Sunday School class he taught for African Americans, to the role he played as a General. Still Standing inspires, entertains, and educates.