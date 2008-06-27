2008

Still Walking

  • Drama
  • Family

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

June 27th, 2008

Studio

Eisei Gekijo

Still Walking is a family drama about grown children visiting their elderly parents, which unfolds over one summer day. The aging parents have lived in the family home for decades. Their son and daughter return for a rare family reunion, bringing their own families with them. They have gathered to commemorate the tragic death of the eldest son, who drowned in an accident fifteen years ago. Although the roomy house is as comforting and unchanging as the mother's homemade feast, everyone in the family has subtly changed.

Cast

Hiroshi AbeRyota Yokoyama
Yui NatsukawaYukari Yokoyama
Kazuya TakahashiNobuo Kataoka
Kirin KikiToshiko Yokoyama
Yoshio HaradaKyohei Yokoyama
YouChinami

