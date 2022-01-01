Not Available

This action packed documentary by Elizabeth Press, Andrew Lynn, and Chris Ryan is a glimpse into the shocking showdown between the monthly Critical Mass ride and the New York City Police Department in the months after August 2004. It is also a wake up call to all Americans, whether they ride bicycles or simply value the freedom of speech and peaceably assemble. On Friday August 27, 2004 just days before the start of the Republican National Convention, a massive police operation was underway. By the end of the night 264 people were arrested. It marked one of the largest mass arrests in New York City's history. But that was just the beginning! Still We Ride illustrates the climate of both fear and resilience that gripped NYC's cycling community amidst the ongoing monthly crackdowns.