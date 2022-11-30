Stille Storm

Not Available

As a family of four drive home one late spring evening, a tragic accident occurs severely injuring all occupants of the car with the exception of Cas, a 17 year old teenager. He watches his mother and father die. With his sister severely injured and now in a coma, Cas is left alone in this world. Placed in the care of his aunt and uncle, Cas slowly begins to sink into a deep depression, fighting against himself as he tries to find a new place in a world which doesn't understand or know how to love him.