Not Available

Television journalist, Patricia Traymore, moves to Washington to do an in-depth interview with vice presidential hopeful, Senator Abigail Winslow. She moves into a house where she lived as a child and where her father murdered her mother and attempted to kill her. She wants to face the past and, with the help of a psychic neighbor, Lila Thatcher, find some answers about this tragic event. In the meantime, Senator Winslow has some secrets she is hiding.