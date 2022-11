Not Available

A troubled young man searches for his past. Set in the Deep South, Stillwater explores the experiences of Andrew Morrison, a recent college graduate struggling to discover his familial roots while dealing with the shocking discovery of his own adoption. Stillwater deftly examines a dark and seductive southern landscape that surrounds a young man's journey into a past that haunts his existence, a reality that proves to be both raw and deeply disturbing. Written by Adrian Kays