Spawned by a zest for the sport, this skiing video documents the skills and off-powder hijinks of intrepid skiers Jon Olsson, Heath Ordway, Gordy Piefer, Rex Thomas, Ryan Oakden, Jack Hannan and Jon Johnston, among others. Film highlights include Ian McIntosh sweeping British Columbia's backcountry, Nick Greener straight-lining chutes in Montana and Jamie Pierre's 185-foot cliff drop in Engelberg, Switzerland.