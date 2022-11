Not Available

In this 1987 film from Italy's Perugia Jazz Festival, Sting joins jazz keyboardist Gil Evans for a once-in-a-lifetime performance. The concert blends both artists' distinctive styles into a fusion that brings new shades to each song. Tracks include "Up from the Skies," "There Comes a Time," "Strange Fruit," "Walking on the Moon," "Synchronicity," "Message in a Bottle," "Consider Me Gone," "Roxanne" and "Murder by Numbers."