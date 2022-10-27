Sting: Live In Berlin

Not Available

Culled from Sting's critically acclaimed world tour, Symphonicity, this exclusive live CD/DVD compilation features many of his greatest hits, including "Roxanne," "Every Little Thing She Does Is Magic," "King Of Pain," "Fields Of Gold," and more, all re-imagined for symphonic arrangement. Featuring special guest Branford Marsalis on select tracks, this live concert experience is quintessential Symphonicity! [Tracklist:] 01 A Thousand Years 02 Every Little Thing She Does Is Magic 03 Englishman In New York 04 Roxanne 05 When We Dance 06 Russians 07 I Hung My Head 08 Why Should I Cry For You? 09 Whenever I Say Your Name 10 This Cowboy Song 11 Tomorrow We'll See 12 Moon Over Bourbon Street 13 The End Of The Game 14 You Will Be My Ain True Love 15 All Would Envy 16 Mad About You 17 King Of Pain 18 Every BreathcYoun Take 19 Desert Rose 20 She's Too Good For Me 21 Fragile 22 I Was Brought To My Senses (Intro)