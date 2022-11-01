Sting: The Journey & The Labyrinth: The Music of John Dowland

Not Available

Sting's interest in this Elizabethan composer is unflagging. In this fascinating new 80-minute DVD music-documentary, he tells us how this inspiring project all came about, from genesis to realization. The program, which will also be sold worldwide as a TV special, is directed by Jim Gable, Sting's long-time associate and the director of his previous DVDs (All this Time and Inside The Songs of Sacred Love). Sting invites us behind the scenes as he learns the music with his teacher Richard Levitt and rehearses with lutenist Edin Karamazov in the unique atmosphere of his Tuscan villa and at his Elizabethan home and gardens near London. The DVD features Sting's thrilling never-before-released live performances in London and New York. It also includes interviews with Dowland experts and a photo gallery. Plus a bonus CD of various recordings of live performances.